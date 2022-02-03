Fox's Decision About The Future Of Hell's Kitchen Probably Won't Surprise You

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay's show, "Hell's Kitchen" has amassed a large fan base over the years thanks to its interesting format and, of course, the talented, humorous, and often insulting Ramsay himself. Professional chefs must survive Ramsay's rants and rage while preparing new dishes on "Hell's Kitchen" and putting out fires along the way.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Ramsay attributes the success of the show to keeping things transparent in front of the camera. The chef said, "I keep it real. It's drama but unscripted. It's incredible pressure and I equally need to be under the same amount of pressure that I'm applying."

For The popular chef, it's important to study trends in the industry and stay ahead of the competition before working on a new season, so he makes it a priority to communicate with his producers to ensure they come up with new and intriguing content. If you enjoy "Hell's Kitchen" there's good news per Variety, you have more insults, new competitors, and delicious dishes to look forward to in the near future.