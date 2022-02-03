This Pasta Hack Will Give You The Prettiest Valentine's Day Dinner

Let's be honest: There are those of us who flat-out refuse to join in on anything that could possibly be mistaken as being festive just for the sake of a holiday. And then there are those of us who will use any designated calendar day as an excuse to theme it up. If you're in the latter group, then bring on the pink sweaters, heart-shaped candies, and sappy cards. Valentine's Day is right around the corner, and it's your chance to celebrate love as loudly or low-key as you want.

If your Valentine's Day plans involve making dinner, you won't have to cover the table in Cupid-shaped confetti to get in on the spirit of the holiday. Cooking, after all, is an act of love — and self-love! If you're looking for ideas on what to make, Barilla might just have your solution. The company shared a pasta recipe perfect for the occasion, and it has a colorful twist.