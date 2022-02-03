What Makes Pepsi's New Rockstar Unplugged An Anti-Energy Drink

It feels like a million energy drinks have hit the market over the years. Brands that constantly reinvent their products, like Red Bull, Monster, and Celsius, seem to have fared well in the crowded market (via The Manual), while others, like Pepsi's Josta or Coca-Cola's Vault, couldn't cut it, despite what Insider describes as an apparent cult following.

With such dense competition, any new energy drink might have a problem finding its niche. Perhaps that's why Rockstar, which is owned by Pepsi, has decided to buck the trend with a new soft drink that might turn the entire energy drink market on its head.

At first glance, however, Rockstar's new product doesn't seem so revolutionary. Sold for $1.99 and available in Blueberry, Passionfruit, and Raspberry Cucumber flavors, Rockstar Unplugged has no sugar, and contains many of the usual energy drink ingredients, like B vitamins and caffeine, per Food Dive. Sounds like just another of the many, many sugar free energy drinks on the market, right? Wrong. Rockstar Unplugged, as its name denotes, is flipping the entire script on the energy drink game with at least one ingredient that's guaranteed to turn some heads.