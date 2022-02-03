Why It May Be Hard To Find Florida Oranges This Season

The hunt for oranges might be more difficult this time around, and no, it's not because everyone's suddenly making more mimosas than usual. Nor is it due to people suddenly flocking to supermarkets to buy more OJ as a breakfast beverage than usual. In fact, the root of this issue has nothing to do with demand at all, but rather, the conditions in which the trees are planted.

As we know, Florida is known for having an abundance of oranges. The fruit is on its license plate, after all (via Insider). This is due to the state's ideal subtropical climate for growing the citrus fruit, which was planted by European settlers in the mid-1500s, according to Visit Florida. There are many different varieties of Florida oranges, including Navel, Hamlin, Pineapple, Ambersweet, and Valencia.

So why, all of a sudden, is there a shortage of this normally plentiful fruit in the state?