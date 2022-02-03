Fans Are Mourning This Redditor's Shattered Costco Wine Bottles

The Costco Reddit community is abuzz with chatter once again — but not over Costco hacks or the best finds at the food court. This time, they're mourning the loss of one Redditor's shattered Kirkland-brand wine bottles. U/Wonder_Woman217 posted a picture of the sorrowful "fallen Costco Malbec" scene, which depicted lots of red wine spilled over a once spotless hardwood floor. It appears that the entire case of wine shattered completely, leaving a mess for the customer to clean up and no Malbec to sip on.

Kirkland Signature Malbec is known to be affordable for its quality. According to Reverse Wine Snob, one bottle comes at the low price of $6.99. The wine is aged for 12 months and is manufactured in Mendoza, Argentina. The blog calls this Costco wine "Bulk Buy material" and describes it as an easy drink. Though the Reddit user may at least be able to take solace in the fact that their wasted wine was more economical than exorbitant, people are still grieving their loss in the comments of the post.