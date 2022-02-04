This Fan-Favorite Burger King Sandwich Is Back On The Menu
Burger King has been dominating the fast food scene since it first opened its doors in 1954. Today, the chain is America's second-biggest burger joint, bested only by McDonald's (via Restaurant Business). Nearly 70 years later, Burger King has skyrocketed into a conglomerate with over 18,000 locations and its signature burger, the Whopper, has practically become a household name.
While Burger King may be known as the Home of the Whopper, there is a wealth of other popular items on its menu, from the Crispy Chicken Sandwich to the Chocolate Oreo Cookie Shake. If you've been a long-time lover of Burger King fare, then you are most likely familiar with some of the fan-favorite items that have disappeared from the menu over the years. This month, one beloved meal is making a comeback for a limited time — and let's just say McDonald's might not be too happy about it (via Brand Eating).
The Big King and the Big Mac share striking similarities
Step aside Big Mac, we've got a new burger in town! Burger King is bringing back an old fan-favorite sandwich known as the Big King for a limited time. The Big King features two-flame grilled beef patties, two pickles, two onion slices, lettuce, two slices of American cheese, and Stacker sauce on a toasted sesame bun. Sound at all familiar? As Brand Eating puts it, the Big King is comparable to the McDonald's Big Mac. The two menu items even sound similar, with each burger prefaced with the word "Big" followed by the name of the associated fast food chain.
To compare, the Big Mac features two beef patties, pickles, shredded lettuce, finely chopped onion, American cheese, and Big Mac sauce on a sesame bun (via McDonald's). The only real difference between the two burgers? The Big Mac includes an extra slice of bread in the middle of the sandwich. While Brand Eating notes that the Big King also used to have a middle bun, it no longer includes this extra piece of bread. Will this latest burger development create any beef between the rival chains? We'll just have to wait and see.
While the Big King will be available nationwide beginning later this week, Royalty Members of the chain can begin ordering it now using the BK website or mobile app.