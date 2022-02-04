This Fan-Favorite Burger King Sandwich Is Back On The Menu

Step aside Big Mac, we've got a new burger in town! Burger King is bringing back an old fan-favorite sandwich known as the Big King for a limited time. The Big King features two-flame grilled beef patties, two pickles, two onion slices, lettuce, two slices of American cheese, and Stacker sauce on a toasted sesame bun. Sound at all familiar? As Brand Eating puts it, the Big King is comparable to the McDonald's Big Mac. The two menu items even sound similar, with each burger prefaced with the word "Big" followed by the name of the associated fast food chain.

To compare, the Big Mac features two beef patties, pickles, shredded lettuce, finely chopped onion, American cheese, and Big Mac sauce on a sesame bun (via McDonald's). The only real difference between the two burgers? The Big Mac includes an extra slice of bread in the middle of the sandwich. While Brand Eating notes that the Big King also used to have a middle bun, it no longer includes this extra piece of bread. Will this latest burger development create any beef between the rival chains? We'll just have to wait and see.

While the Big King will be available nationwide beginning later this week, Royalty Members of the chain can begin ordering it now using the BK website or mobile app.