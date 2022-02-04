Instagram Is Applauding Ina Garten's Chicken Pot Pie Soup

During the time of year when even the thought of going outside sends a chill down your spine, nothing sounds better than sitting down to a meal made up of your favorite comfort foods. Nobody knows this better than Ina Garten, whose latest cookbook, "Modern Comfort Foods," is all about the delicious grub that nourishes both our bodies and our souls. The 2020 book features several recipes that you may recall eating as a child, but with exciting updates that only the Barefoot Contessa could think up.

One dish Garten included was Chicken Pot Pie Soup, which combines all of the classic elements of chicken soup and chicken pot pie into a single bowl that, according to an excerpt from her book shared by Artful Living, "hits all the right notes when you're tired or cranky." As these feelings are especially common during the winter season, the Food Network star decided to feature her recipe in an Instagram post on Wednesday, February 2 so her followers could attempt to make the elevated soup dish for themselves.

"Chicken Pot Pie Soup is the ultimate comfort food on a cold day," Garten declared in the caption before getting a bit vulnerable with her fans. "Surprisingly, the recipe took me a while to get right but it was so worth it!" she said. Based on the response, many seem to agree.