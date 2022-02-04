Instagram Is Applauding Ina Garten's Chicken Pot Pie Soup
During the time of year when even the thought of going outside sends a chill down your spine, nothing sounds better than sitting down to a meal made up of your favorite comfort foods. Nobody knows this better than Ina Garten, whose latest cookbook, "Modern Comfort Foods," is all about the delicious grub that nourishes both our bodies and our souls. The 2020 book features several recipes that you may recall eating as a child, but with exciting updates that only the Barefoot Contessa could think up.
One dish Garten included was Chicken Pot Pie Soup, which combines all of the classic elements of chicken soup and chicken pot pie into a single bowl that, according to an excerpt from her book shared by Artful Living, "hits all the right notes when you're tired or cranky." As these feelings are especially common during the winter season, the Food Network star decided to feature her recipe in an Instagram post on Wednesday, February 2 so her followers could attempt to make the elevated soup dish for themselves.
"Chicken Pot Pie Soup is the ultimate comfort food on a cold day," Garten declared in the caption before getting a bit vulnerable with her fans. "Surprisingly, the recipe took me a while to get right but it was so worth it!" she said. Based on the response, many seem to agree.
Fans were especially intrigued by the unique garnish
If the attention that Ina Garten's recent Instagram post has received is any indication of how good her Chicken Pot Pie Soup recipe is, we think we may want to eat it every day for the rest of winter and maybe even well into spring. Since spotlighting the dish on her page on February 2nd, the upload has amassed more than 125,000 likes and hundreds of comments from followers, many of whom appear to have already given the recipe a try. "Absolutely one of my family's favorites!! Soo good," one commenter wrote. "So delicious and hearty," praised another fan.
Others, meanwhile, took particular interest in the unique puff pastry crouton garnish that the recipe calls for. "Puff pastry croutons is a nice touch — after all the best part of a chicken pot pie is the crust, right?" a third user remarked, while a fourth declared them "fit for a queen."
Of course, fans didn't forget to send some love to the Barefoot Contessa herself, either, as February 2 also marked the Food Network star's 74th birthday (via IMDb). "Happy birthday Ina — I would be lost in my kitchen without you!!" said user @rosalindcrystal. We wouldn't be surprised if there are others that feel the same way and think we speak for many when we say that we are grateful to have Garten's recipes around.