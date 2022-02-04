Jell-O Was A Villain In This '90s Sitcom

Not everything about the '90s made sense (we're looking at you, ramen noodle hair), but it's arguably logical that the perennially divisive dessert that wobbles and jiggles stood out to one group of '90s showrunners as an exemplary candidate for a TV villain. Yes, we're talking about Jell-O.

Let's break it down: After enjoying decades of success that stemmed from a 1902 ad (via Chemical Heritage Foundation) lauding it as "America's Most Famous Dessert," Pearle Bixby Wait's creation traded in its reputation as a family-friendly dinner-table centerpiece — and a key ingredient to some pretty iconic recipes — for that of the oft-NSFW world of Jell-O wrestling in 1987.

When the company was acquired by Kraft Heinz in 1990 and adopted a slew of new flavors (like margarita and piña colada) that strayed from its wholesome fruity origins, it was only a matter of time before the stuff became synonymous with its most infamous adults-only application: Jell-O shots. All this attention made Jell-O even more of a household name, and like anything with a massive audience, Jell-O has garnered its lovers and its haters — and even those who claim it helped "destroy the moral fabric of America" (via The Takeout).

History and personal opinions aside, even those who stan the gelatinous substance in all its variations can't deny its likeness to otherworldly monsters, which leads us to Jell-O's maybe-not-so-unlikely sitcom role.