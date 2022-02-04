Sam Adams' Super Bowl Ad Pokes Fun At The Company's Boston Roots

Sam Adams' new Super Bowl commercial embraces Boston's character both past and present in this 2022 debut. While the brand gets its name from Boston patriot Samuel Adams, who was born in 1722, this new ad brings this classic beer to the future, reminding us that Boston still has so much to offer. Titled "Your Cousin From Boston (Dynamics)," the commercial debuts on YouTube on February 4, and will air during the Super Bowl "regionally across 13 markets and stream nationally via Yahoo/Verizon," per a press release sent to Mashed.

The brand describes the ad as being like "Night at the Museum...with robots. And beer." Viewers first meet two strongly Boston-accented security guards including "Your Cousin" who look ready to drink and party as they call for their "dog" Spot. Spoiler alert — Spot isn't a regular dog but a famous robot dog (he even knows Katy Perry) because the party is happening at Boston Dynamics, an innovative robotics company with a mission "to imagine and create exceptional robots that enrich people's lives."