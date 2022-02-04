Costco Shoppers Are Loving Kirkland's Mixed Nut Butter

The Reddit thread has welcomed fans who chimed in with takes like "One of my always buys. I make sandwiches with this and bananas on Dave's Killer Bread also from Costco. Toast the bread, slice the banana, spread the nut butter, and sprinkle on some salt; it's one of the best quick breakfasts you can make," and "I love this stuff. I use it as a base and mix in extras ... sea salt, chia seeds, flax seeds, pumpkin seeds. I am not satisfied until I'm picking stuff out of my teeth for at least one hour after eating."

While shoppers love the product, one element has gotten mixed feedback. "If I have one complaint, it's that there's no salt in it," one Redditor said. "I usually scrape the whole jar out into a bowl when it's new, add some salt, and then hit it with the hand mixer. This mixes the oil back in and makes it super creamy and consistent all the way through. Then I put it back in the jar and store it in the fridge so it stays mixed through the roughly 1 month it takes me to finish it." Another user shot back, "I love it that there is no salt. I have been feeding [it] to my infant since she was 5 months old to build her tolerance to nuts. I couldn't have if there was salt in it!" Salt or no salt, this nut butter has left its mark on customers and keeps Reddit talking.