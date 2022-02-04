Bonne Maman's Valentine's Day Box Is Perfect For Jam Lovers

Boxes of chocolates, flowers, and teddy bears might be the first thing you think of when it comes to Valentine's Day gifts. But this year, the artisanal jam company Bonne Maman is hoping to change that with the launch of their new Bonne Maman Ten Ways to Say I Love You gift box. Rather than gifting your loved one a traditional heart-shaped box of chocolates or bouquet of a dozen roses, the company is hoping their fans will instead surprise their sweethearts this Valentine's Day with a decorated box filled with sweet preserves and honey.

The Ten Ways to Say I Love You gift box features hand-illustrated drawings of a relaxing outdoor scene, with eight mini jars of sweet, all-natural Bonne Maman preserves, one mini jar of jam, and one mini jar of honey nestled inside. Each box includes Apricot, Cherry, Fig, Grape, Honey, Orange Marmalade, Raspberry, Wild Blueberry, and two jars of Strawberry flavors, according to SheKnows.