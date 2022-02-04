Why Stanley Tucci Doesn't Believe He Has A Favorite Food

A key question to ask when getting to know someone is "What's your favorite food?" While you may find a few people who are able to answer right on the spot, most of us have to think about it. And even then, it's difficult if not impossible to narrow it down to just one food. Who can decide between mac 'n' cheese and pizza? Grilled cheese and tater tots? Fried chicken and cheeseburgers? Honestly, it's easier to list off a whole bunch of favorites (maybe some from childhood).

When one worried individual asked Reddit if it was normal not to be able to pick a favorite, the resounding answer was "Yes." One person said, "There's always just too many options to really choose a favorite. Plus my liking/preference changes like every six weeks." Another person pointed out, "There really isn't a reason to choose a single favorite." We couldn't agree more — and neither can Stanley Tucci.