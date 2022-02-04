TikTok Is Having A Crab Rangoon Moment

Crab rangoon is an American Chinese dish that's meant to surprise, delight, and entice. According to Atlas Obscura, this unusual dish is made with cream cheese and small quantities of "imitation crab." The ingredients are wrapped inside a wonton shell and deep-fried, and typically served with a sweet dipping sauce. The dish qualifies as an appetizer and is believed to be highly popular among those who've sampled it.

Redditors have drooled over crab rangoon in the past, marveling over the appetizer with praises of "I LOVE crab rangoons. They are beautiful" and "top ten favorite food hands up, down and all around." Someone else called themselves "a crab rangoon fiend" and said that they found an eatery that switches things up by adding grated parmesan cheese and "thinly sliced scallions as a garnish" with a serving of chili sauce.

Crab rangoons are trending on TikTok, per Today, and one TikTok user's video on the dish was watched an astounding 16 million times before, unfortunately, it was deleted.