The Unexpected Way KFC Australia Is Delivering Food

When it comes to delivering food, companies have found some ingenious solutions in recent years that go beyond your typical pizza delivery guy. According to Forbes, some food services have even tapped robots to deliver meals — per the article, one university in Spokane, Washington hired a fleet of the machines to transport campus dining options straight to students. These robots have offered a safe and effective way to deliver food during the pandemic without the risk of spreading COVID. Experts believe that robots even have the potential to take over the entire food delivery market, so we should probably get ready to see more automated machines moving across town soon.

The New York Post additionally reports that restaurants have particularly embraced this new mechanical workforce as robots have helped fill growing job vacancy gaps, and while many of these devices cost more to use than a traditional employee, many brands like Domino's have found them incredibly efficient. While corporate and university campuses see some of the best results when it comes to robotic delivery, KFC Australia found a way to take this style of food transportation to the next level.