Here's How To Get Free Pancakes At IHOP Next Month

Traditionally, December is known as the National Month of Giving — combining the spirit of offering gifts during the holiday season with the generous want to provide charitable donations — and it's a tradition that goes as far back as 1643 in the United States. That's when Harvard University held the country's first charity drive on record, according to National Today. Today, it continues to be a time when many people choose to support a variety of charities and good causes, with about 28% of nonprofits receiving 50% of their entire funding for the year during National Giving Month.

However, the popular breakfast chain IHOP is aiming to keep that spirit of giving going well into the new year by kicking off their fist-ever Month of Giving. The brand announced they have now launched their very own charitable giving drive, which began on February 1 and will culminate on March 1, the latter of which also just happens to be IHOP's National Pancake Day, according to Business Wire. All month long, you can donate to good causes and then celebrate on March 1 with a stack of pancakes from IHOP absolutely free.