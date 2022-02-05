Here's How To Get Free Pancakes At IHOP Next Month
Traditionally, December is known as the National Month of Giving — combining the spirit of offering gifts during the holiday season with the generous want to provide charitable donations — and it's a tradition that goes as far back as 1643 in the United States. That's when Harvard University held the country's first charity drive on record, according to National Today. Today, it continues to be a time when many people choose to support a variety of charities and good causes, with about 28% of nonprofits receiving 50% of their entire funding for the year during National Giving Month.
However, the popular breakfast chain IHOP is aiming to keep that spirit of giving going well into the new year by kicking off their fist-ever Month of Giving. The brand announced they have now launched their very own charitable giving drive, which began on February 1 and will culminate on March 1, the latter of which also just happens to be IHOP's National Pancake Day, according to Business Wire. All month long, you can donate to good causes and then celebrate on March 1 with a stack of pancakes from IHOP absolutely free.
Customers can receive a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes on March 1
IHOP plans to use February to raise donations to help support local children's hospitals that have helped provide life-saving care and treatment for children around the world, including the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, Shriners Hospitals for Children, and the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Fans of IHOP can donate to this good cause in a number of ways. You can easily contribute in-store by rounding up to the nearest dollar on your bill or by purchasing a $1 wall tag, as well as doing the same online when placing a delivery order. Customers that prefer to donate directly to their preferred charity can do so via IHOP's website.
For the grand finale on National Pancake Day, IHOP also invites customers to join them at participating restaurants for a free short stack of classic buttermilk pancakes, available for one day only, on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. "Now more than ever, children's hospitals need their community's support, so that kids continue to receive the best possible care. IHOP's National Pancake Day is a fun way to do just that — it brings us together to support kids and families, while enjoying a stack of delicious pancakes," Teri Nestel, president and CEO of Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, said of the new Month of Giving in a press release at Business Wire.