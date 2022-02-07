UK Woman's Birthday Celebration A Pub Ends With Serious Head Injury

The Wetherspoon's V-Shed pub has quite a long history. According to Wetherspoon, the building that houses the hospitality chain's very own V-Shed pub has graced Bristol for over a century. While the pub itself may be a relative newcomer to the scene, it might just go down in history after it made the news due to an event that authorities are referring to as a serious crime, according to Bristol Live.

Cardiff's Emily Browne planned to celebrate her 18th birthday at the pub and even booked a hotel room in anticipation of partying all night. As Browne worked on her second drink, she immediately felt the back of her head go numb. "My friends heard a loud bang noise, but I didn't know what they were on about," Browne told Bristol Live. "They said it sounded like a glass hitting the bar." Shortly after, Browne noticed she had started bleeding. An item allegedly made of glass was dropped from the balcony and hit her head.