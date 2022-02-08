Instagram Is In Love With Duff Goldman's Towering Tiki Cake

The Instagram post galvanized Goldman's fans, at least 7,432 of them so far, and many flooded the comments with gems like "That is a beautiful #SHAG art inspired Tiki cake topped with a replica of the #kahiki supper club restaurant! Wow" and "This cake is everything. It is truly my dream cake." Others chimed in with compliments like "That's awesome" and "This is a stunner!"

Yet even more followed with "Super cool," "Amazing!," and "Love the #SHAG art!" People can't get enough of Goldmans cakes, and we can't blame them. This four-tier cake is complete with tropical flowers, wooden signs, and tiki-style artwork which might make you think of Hawaii just like one Instagram user who shared "This would have been a perfect wedding cake for my husband and I since we had a wedding in Hawaii."

Anyone who counts themself as a tiki fanatic, or who can appreciate good cake, can find something to love in this Goldman creation. His talent continues to captivate fans and we can't wait to see what he comes up with next.