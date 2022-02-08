The Real Reason PC Soda Just Recalled Its Lemon And Ginger Flavor

PC soda is certainly not the most popular brand on the market, especially when competing with Coca Cola, Pepsi, and even the Soda Stream. The Canadian-made President's Choice (PC) brand began around 1984 when they released their first products and they now have a variety of soda flavors outside of the norm, including Peach Ginger and Blood Orange. They are not your typical sodas. Then again, they are not as well known as your typical sodas either. But despite that fact, they are not immune to issues typical brands encounter, like being recalled.

For instance, Coca Cola has been recalled for possible contamination in containing metal like bolts and washers. And although PC may not have joined Coca Cola in soda popularity ranking, it has met its match in production issues, with a recent challenge in packaging causing them to have to recall their lemon and ginger flavor.