This Former NSYNC Member Inspired A New Calzone At Schlotzsky's

Are you a big fan of calzones? So is this former NSYNC member.

Calzones are the distant relatives of pizza. They are crispy, cheesy, and meaty, with all the ingredients and toppings of a traditional pizza, but on the inside. In this aspect, calzones are similar to dumplings and are easily customizable. You can also make them vegan and gluten-free, if you have the right alternatives.

Schlotzsky's is known for specializing in sandwiches, but that didn't stop it from taking a stab at their own calzone recipe. The chain took advantage of how many flavors can be put into this savory dish, and released two variations of its own, in addition to one bonus NSYNC-inspired flavor. Schlotzsky's BBQ Chicken Calzone and French Dip Calzone are served in stores for as low as $10.29 and will be available through May 31, 2022. Meanwhile, the celebrity calzone option will only be available for the month of February, according to Chew Boom.