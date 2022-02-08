This Former NSYNC Member Inspired A New Calzone At Schlotzsky's
Are you a big fan of calzones? So is this former NSYNC member.
Calzones are the distant relatives of pizza. They are crispy, cheesy, and meaty, with all the ingredients and toppings of a traditional pizza, but on the inside. In this aspect, calzones are similar to dumplings and are easily customizable. You can also make them vegan and gluten-free, if you have the right alternatives.
Schlotzsky's is known for specializing in sandwiches, but that didn't stop it from taking a stab at their own calzone recipe. The chain took advantage of how many flavors can be put into this savory dish, and released two variations of its own, in addition to one bonus NSYNC-inspired flavor. Schlotzsky's BBQ Chicken Calzone and French Dip Calzone are served in stores for as low as $10.29 and will be available through May 31, 2022. Meanwhile, the celebrity calzone option will only be available for the month of February, according to Chew Boom.
Introducing Schlotzsky's Fatone Calzone
Do you have an idea of who is teaming up to introduce this new Schlotzsky's special? We'll give you a hint, his name rhymes with the cheesy new product in question. If you're a true NSYNC fan, you know that Joey Fatone is the former band member who is helping launch Schlotzsky's new line of calzones. Not only is he helping promote the products on his Instagram, but he even got one named after him. According to Chew Boom, the Fatone Calzone features ham, salami, cheese, and marinara dipping sauce.
Along with an advertisement on his page, Fatone said that calzones will be "the future of entertainment," which gave both NSYNC fans and foodies something to be excited about. "When you think you've done it all.....Ladies and Gentlemen the birth of Joey Calzone. I'm teaming up with [Schlotzsky's] to launch their new Calzone menu with the Fatone Calzone! That's right, my OWN Italian inspired calzone!!! MOM I made it!!!!!!" Fatone added.
Meanwhile, in a comment on the post, Schlotzsky's said, "The Joey Calzone era has begun!"