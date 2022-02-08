Starbucks' Inside-Out Cups Are Turning Heads On TikTok

Starbucks is no stranger to controversy. The chain has been accused of everything from attempting union-busting to underfilling their lattes, and its cup designs have caused scandal after scandal, with some customers claiming they represent a war on Christmas and are an attempt to push the chain's liberal bias, among other things. But the latest cup controversy at Starbucks may just be the strangest one yet.

In a video posted on TikTok, one Starbucks employee showed something bizarre. A tall stack of hot coffee cups is seen in front of a dark roast coffee dispenser, but something looks... off. The camera cuts to a shot showing the inside of the cup, and suddenly the viewer can see that the cups have somehow been turned inside out, so the Starbucks logo and the text that's usually on the outside of the cup is now on the inside. The employee who posted the video just used "Wut." as the caption, and their confusion carried into the comment section.