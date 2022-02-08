Why Michael Symon Says Wood Cutting Boards Are Safer Than Plastic Ones

There are a few ongoing food debates that likely won't be solved in our lifetime: Burger King vs. McDonald's, pancakes vs. waffles, smooth vs. crunchy peanut butter, to name a few. But there's one question that's particularly contentious for home chefs: plastic or wooden cutting boards? The celebrity chef and Food Network host Michael Symon recently weighed in on the topic, perhaps hoping to help settle this debate once and for all. Judging from his response to one Twitter user announcing their preference for plastic cutting boards, Symon appears to solidly be on team wood. "Actually wood naturally kills bacteria .. some great articles on it .. I feel safer than plastic," Symon wrote.

While the wood vs. plastic cutting board debate still might be far from settled, many people seem to agree with Symon that wood is the superior choice. According to a study published in the Journal of Food Protection, wood cutting boards were shown to have fewer bacteria than plastic ones, with much of the harmful bacteria being absorbed within three to 10 minutes of use. So although some people may fear that the porous wooden material may be more likely to harbor bacteria than plastic, that is not the case.