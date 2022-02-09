Crazy Rich Asians Director Jon Chu Just Took On A Surprising Food Role
Just call him a Jon of all trades! Jon Chu, probably best known to the masses as director of the smash film "Crazy Rich Asians," just accepted a very different kind of position as the chief creative officer for the grocery service Weee!, according to Winsight Grocery Business.
Although quite a lot different than managing a major motion picture, Chu's experience as an Asian influencer nonetheless makes him ideal for the position at Weee!, an online grocer that delivers both Asian and Hispanic specialty grocery items. It's available in 40 U.S. states and is not a brick and mortar store, but delivery only. It's a convenient option for people who crave sometimes difficult to find Hispanic or Asian groceries, including produce items that are often rare stateside. Shoppers can use the app in six languages, including Chinese, English, Japanese, Korean, Vietnamese, or Spanish. No doubt Chu's creative team aims to expand awareness and the service's reach even further.
How Chu's background influences this new role
Jon Chu has become something of a force in mainstream Hollywood as the director of "Crazy Rich Asians," "In the Heights," and "Now You See Me 2," among other projects. However, the director also has deep roots in the food industry. In fact, his family's Silicon Valley-area restaurant, Chef Chu's, is a beloved and respected location for "Chinese comfort food," per The Mercury News. Tech scions like Mark Zuckerberg and Steve Jobs have even dined there from time to time.
Chu also made sure that authentic Asian food was represented in the film adaptation of "Crazy Rich Asians." Cuisine was prominently featured in the original novel, and the movie was no different, featuring dishes like chili crab, stir-fried noodles, satay, laksa curry, braised abalone, whole suckling pigs, banana-leaf-wrapped sticky rice, Hokkien fried mee, and much more, says Bon Appetit.
Although it's highly doubtful that Chu has bid Hollywood farewell, this role with Weee! seems like a natural — and delicious — fit for the filmmaker.