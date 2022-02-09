Crazy Rich Asians Director Jon Chu Just Took On A Surprising Food Role

Just call him a Jon of all trades! Jon Chu, probably best known to the masses as director of the smash film "Crazy Rich Asians," just accepted a very different kind of position as the chief creative officer for the grocery service Weee!, according to Winsight Grocery Business.

Although quite a lot different than managing a major motion picture, Chu's experience as an Asian influencer nonetheless makes him ideal for the position at Weee!, an online grocer that delivers both Asian and Hispanic specialty grocery items. It's available in 40 U.S. states and is not a brick and mortar store, but delivery only. It's a convenient option for people who crave sometimes difficult to find Hispanic or Asian groceries, including produce items that are often rare stateside. Shoppers can use the app in six languages, including Chinese, English, Japanese, Korean, Vietnamese, or Spanish. No doubt Chu's creative team aims to expand awareness and the service's reach even further.