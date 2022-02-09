Why McDonald's Japan Is Serving Square Burgers

When it comes to fast food items, no dish is more iconic than the classic hamburger. From Burger King to McDonald's, numerous fast food chains revolve around this prototypically American dish. Therein lies the problem. If you're pulling off the highway and have the choice of several cheap, convenient, and arguably tasty burgers, which one do you go with? Does your heart quicken at the thought of chowing down on a Double Meat Whataburger? Or is it a Quarter Pounder with Cheese from the Golden Arches that gets your mouth watering?

Across the United States, many burger-focused fast food giants have similar-sounding menus, giving patrons plenty of chances to indulge in burgers and fries galore. That said, some of these chains have managed to put a unique spin on the simple pairing of beef and bun. Five Guys is famous for its fresh, never frozen beef, for instance, and Wendy's is known for its distinctive square patties. While Wendy's may have unofficially staked their claim on the square-shaped patty, McDonald's has recently begun encroaching on this angular territory by serving up their own sharp-cornered burgers — in Japan.