Checkers & Rally's Just Dropped A New 'Fry-Seasoned' Menu Item

If you're not sure if you'll like the tenders or not, you can try a tender for free on February 15th (via AP News). As a promotion in conjunction with Valentine's Day's lesser-known alternative, Singles Awareness Day, Checkers & Rally's is offering a free "single" tender with any purchase on February 15th at participating stores.

Maybe you're busy on February 15th, or maybe you're coupled up and don't want to take the glory away from the singles among us. Either way, if you miss the February 15th free tender promotion, there are more opportunities to try the new item for free coming down the pipeline. You could win coupons for the tenders or tenders-inspired swag (think eye masks, bathrobes, and slippers) by visiting SeasonedChickenTenders.com between February 16th and February 22nd.

If you're already set on ordering the new item and don't need the promotions to entice you, you'll be able to order the tenders in three, five, and eight-piece orders. You can also get them as part of a combo meal. The tenders will be available nationwide on February 21st.