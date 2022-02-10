Checkers & Rally's Just Dropped A New 'Fry-Seasoned' Menu Item
Sometimes, what sets the best fries apart from the rest is delicious seasoning. The folks at Checkers & Rally's know this, and their fries are the winner of a coveted title. The menu item was named the "#1 Most Craveable Fries in America" by Restaurant Business (via AP News). There's a reason why Checkers & Rally's fries are so popular and Ryan Joy, the Senior Director of Research and Development for Checkers, explained why. Checkers fries are coated in a seasoned fry batter, which has "15 different herbs and spices." When the chain says seasoned fries, it really means it!
Another tasty specialty from the chain? Chicken tenders. So, stick with us here, what if put the two together? In an exciting turn of events, Checkers & Rally has announced in a press release that it decided to do just that. The restaurant chain is releasing what might be the ultimate fast food menu item: fry-seasoned chicken tenders. The offering will serve the tenders with a seasoning inspired by the chain's signature fries.
A Singles Awareness Day promotion featuring the tenders
If you're not sure if you'll like the tenders or not, you can try a tender for free on February 15th (via AP News). As a promotion in conjunction with Valentine's Day's lesser-known alternative, Singles Awareness Day, Checkers & Rally's is offering a free "single" tender with any purchase on February 15th at participating stores.
Maybe you're busy on February 15th, or maybe you're coupled up and don't want to take the glory away from the singles among us. Either way, if you miss the February 15th free tender promotion, there are more opportunities to try the new item for free coming down the pipeline. You could win coupons for the tenders or tenders-inspired swag (think eye masks, bathrobes, and slippers) by visiting SeasonedChickenTenders.com between February 16th and February 22nd.
If you're already set on ordering the new item and don't need the promotions to entice you, you'll be able to order the tenders in three, five, and eight-piece orders. You can also get them as part of a combo meal. The tenders will be available nationwide on February 21st.