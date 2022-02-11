The Funny Reason Twitter Is Arguing About Soup

A summertime soup like gazpacho may not be something social media would be talking about when warm weather is still months away. But a mistaken reference from Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene was all it took to turn the cold Spanish soup into a catchphrase that took Twitter by storm.

During a February 8 interview with the conservative outlet One America News, Greene took aim at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and claimed that "Pelosi's gazpacho police spying on members of Congress, spying on the legislative work that we do, spying on our staff and spying on American citizens that want to come talk to their representatives" (via The Washington Post).

If anyone was left confused by that, The Republican Accountability Project shared a clip of Greene on Twitter with the caption: "Just to clear things up, @RepMTG Gazpacho: a vegetable-based Spanish cold soup. Gestapo: Nazi Germany's secret police."

While there was no mistaking Greene's sinister reference, it didn't take much for Twitter to see the lighter side of the situation. Armchair pundits and celebrities took to social media to share their soup-er reactions to Greene's mistaken reference.