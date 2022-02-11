Why You Might Want To Order Boneless Wings For The Super Bowl

Buffalo wings are one of the most popular foods enjoyed during the Super Bowl. In fact, Americans are predicted to eat 1.42 billion wings this Sunday, per the National Chicken Council, which has made this estimate even though the price of chicken wings has risen by $.30 per pound. The wing price increase may not come as a shock, as shoppers saw rising grocery store prices through 2021. And while you may be paying more for your wings, the chicken council stresses that we are not facing a wing shortage.

Price fluctuations in chicken wings have been occurring even before inflation hit the headlines. The popular finger food soared to $3.22 per pound in 2021 before leveling off to a still uncomfortable $2.87 per pound. Bloomberg reported on February 10 that the price continued to dip down to $2.61, which is still higher than the pre-pandemic price.

A large factor here is an anatomical limitation. Despite the advances made in science, chickens still only have two wings. So, some establishments have pivoted to dividing chicken breast meat and slathering it in buffalo sauce to make boneless buffalo wings. And even though a chicken only has one breast, it's much bigger than both wings combined.