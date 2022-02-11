Duff Goldman's Crispy Fried Egg Has Instagram Divided

When you want to cook an egg, you have a ton of preparation options at your disposal. According to Jones Dairy Farm, adventurous cooks can soft boil, hard boil, poach, or scramble their eggs. Anyone who wants to fry this ingredient can also cook them sunny side up or over easy. While these methods have won home chefs over, some experimental methods for preparing eggs have enticed foodies. Bon Appétit's YouTube channel outlined how you can sous vide the egg yolks if you want to prepare this ingredient as part of an eggs benedict, and now, Duff Goldman has offered another novel way to whip up an egg.

Over on Instagram, Duff Goldman posted a photo of a very fried egg alongside the caption, "That's how you fry an egg like a boss. Don't @ me, broseph. You can't hang wit dis. Even if there is a little shell in it." The egg method cracked some users up but others were left scratching their heads.