Why One Company Thinks You Should Add Lobster To Your Valentine's Bouquet

Innovative businesses have come up with unique takes on the traditional Valentine's Day flower bouquet over the years. According to USA Today, people have shown off how much they care about their special someone by gifting them cookie bouquets, a mint tea bouquet, bouquets of vintage candy, and even a bouquet entirely consisting of beef jerky. Anyone with a vivid imagination can push the boundaries of romantic alternative bouquets, and some businesses stumbled upon greatness back in 2021.

Maine Lobster started selling bouquets of lobster tails for Valentine's Day in 2021. Anyone who ordered this package had to first cook and skewer the crustaceans prior to wrapping up the bundle in wax paper, burlap, and presenting it to that special someone. Eating Well reported that the seafood that made up this bouquet came straight from Maine and each purchase "[helped] support the fishery's families." Anyone who missed this special item the first time around can now celebrate, as lobster Valentine's Day bouquets have made a comeback.