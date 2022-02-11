Cutwater's Super Bowl Ad Embraces The Power Of Laziness

Cutwater Spirits is launching it's first national Super Bowl commercial in 2022 with an homage to innovators of today and commercials of yesterday (not to be confused with earlier regional commercials of 2021). Described in a press release from the brand, this new promo is "inspired by Apple's 'Here's to the crazy ones' ad is directed by Tom Kuntz (Old Spice, Skittles)." The mostly black and white clip begins by introducing different innovations — or maybe we should say "inventions." Have you tried tenderizing meat with a pressure point massage gun? How about removing snow with a flame thrower?

Cutwater's new commercial honors ideas such as walking your dog on a treadmill or using that robot vacuum to bring you a nice cold beverage. It's all about reaching "better results with less effort." Says Cutwater co-founder and master distiller Yuseff Cherney, "We've never taken ourselves too seriously and that sentiment carries through in our first national Big Game commercial as we celebrate the ingenuity of working smarter, not harder." Continues Cherney, "Since day one, we have been committed to using our own real spirits to make the best bar-quality cocktails available in a can so folks can spend more time doing the things they love!"