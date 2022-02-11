Uber Eats Is Offering A Sweet Starbucks Deal For Valentine's Day
No matter how you plan to celebrate this year, Starbucks wants to treat you and your sweetie to your favorite pick-me-up, beverage, or snack for a steal on Valentine's Day. The chain has just announced they will be partnering with Uber Eats to give their fans half-off any orders they place on February 14.
To receive this offer, customers simply have to pull up their Uber Eats app and enter the code "VDAY50" before they check out to score a whopping 50% off their entire order, according to Chew Boom. The discount code is good for up to $10 off any Starbucks order placed at participating locations on Valentine's Day only. So no matter if you are grabbing you and your loved one your favorite caffeinated beverage to kick-start whatever romantic plans you have for the day, stopping by the store for a midday pick-me-up with your partner, or buying your sweethearts's favorite cake pop, croissant, or latte to surprise them on your way home from work, both you and your partner can both enjoy your favorite treats for half the price.
Fans can enjoy their half-off drinks in one of Starbuck's new Valentine's Day tumblers
And if you are a Starbucks superfan who just can't get enough of the Valentine's Day-themed goodies, you are in luck. While whatever tasty treats you order will unfortunately probably be gone in just a few hours, the chain has also recently launched some adorable Valentine's merchandise that will continue to brighten up your cupboard, even after the holiday has passed.
In January, Starbucks announced they would be releasing a new line of Valentine's Day items. The new merchandise line features a variety of romantic, reusable cups, including a pink, 12-ounce ceramic tumbler decorated with large, colorful hearts, a 16-ounce transparent plastic tumbler adorned with metallic red hearts, and a creative, reusable Starbucks cup featuring color-changing hearts, according to the Food Network. And while enjoying your favorite Starbucks drink out of one of these mugs or tumblers might be a great way to start your Valentine's Day, filling the cup with a beverage that you scored for 50% off is even better.