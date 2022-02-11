Uber Eats Is Offering A Sweet Starbucks Deal For Valentine's Day

No matter how you plan to celebrate this year, Starbucks wants to treat you and your sweetie to your favorite pick-me-up, beverage, or snack for a steal on Valentine's Day. The chain has just announced they will be partnering with Uber Eats to give their fans half-off any orders they place on February 14.

To receive this offer, customers simply have to pull up their Uber Eats app and enter the code "VDAY50" before they check out to score a whopping 50% off their entire order, according to Chew Boom. The discount code is good for up to $10 off any Starbucks order placed at participating locations on Valentine's Day only. So no matter if you are grabbing you and your loved one your favorite caffeinated beverage to kick-start whatever romantic plans you have for the day, stopping by the store for a midday pick-me-up with your partner, or buying your sweethearts's favorite cake pop, croissant, or latte to surprise them on your way home from work, both you and your partner can both enjoy your favorite treats for half the price.