Why Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow Rejected Chad Johnson's Diet Tip

Most people would expect athletes to be on strict diets of the healthiest foods available in order to stay in tip-top shape. However, that isn't necessarily the case with all sports, or even all athletes in a given sport. Each and every person is different, right down to their dietary needs. Depending on an athlete's build or position on the field, they might be eating salads, or they might be eating a lot of pasta. Some football players, says Bon Appetit, have to consume a whopping 5,000 calories a day to be in their best form.

According to The Washington Post, intense exercise can lead to cell damage and cause body tissue to become inflamed. With that in mind, athletes have to be careful and diligent about what types of food they consume. Chris Bosh, for example, was a big fan of salads and lean meats like fish while he was playing in the NBA.