The Real Reason Coffee Reserves Are At A 20-Year Low

Back in September 2021, experts warned of an impending coffee shortage that had the potential to span three years, per ABC. In addition to supply chain issues hampering the import of coffee beans, climate change has adversely affected growing regions. These issues caused bean prices to spike, and as a result, specialty coffee bean growers could suffer the most. These changes may encourage roasters to start using commercial beans or other low-quality products. The impending shortage coincided with an incredibly high demand for coffee.

According to Food & Wine, this situation just got worse. As of now, 143 million pounds of arabica coffee beans currently sit in reserve, the lowest amount on record since February 2000. These numbers don't sit well with the coffee market and you can expect the cost of this product to rise. Starbucks has already jacked up the price of their drinks, and times seem dire for coffee drinkers. While supply chain issues have made coffee harder to come by, one other driving factor has created the longest-reaching issue for this item.