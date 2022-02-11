Chick-Fil-A's Paper Cups Have Employees Divided

The new cups caused a massive stir over on r/ChickFilAWorkers. Some users loved the new material for ecological reasons and responded with gems like, "More environmentally friendly, love it," and "Styrofoam takes wayyy longer to break down, this is them finally listening to customer complaints about not being 'environmentally conscious,' even if the chemicals are just as bad for the environment." Other Redditors appreciated the pragmatism of styrofoam cups and left comments ranging between, "I really hope this doesn't become the regular I like my styrofoam cups," all the way to, "We still have styrofoam cups but one time we ordered paper by accident. The box is still sitting on the shelf rotting away."

Other comments went after paper cups in general, and included takes like, "They suck and the drinks leak through them." At the end of the day, Chick-fil-A will need to put in extra effort to win over workers and restaurant goers who have gotten used to the current styrofoam cups. As long as the brand can win over the Redditor who responded with, "They better keep my ice cold all day and not get all watered down. I like my Styrofoam lol," the brand could claim the material switch-up as a victory.