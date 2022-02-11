Why The U.S. Brings Its Own Food To The Olympics

It should come as no surprise that athletes need an ungodly amount of calories, and that their nutritional requirements exceed that of mere mortals. So it should also come as no surprise that it takes an army of trained chefs and nutritionists to ensure that the athletes, coaches, volunteers, and support staff that make up Team USA are properly fed during the Olympic Games.

Meeting the delegation's nutritional needs is such an important task that between the 1968 Summer Games in Mexico City and the 2010 Winter Games in Vancouver, the job of feeding Olympians over 16 Games went to just one company, Philadelphia-based Aramark. The Philadelphia Inquirer described that task as "complex," which is putting it mildly, because chefs needed to be able to turn out between 60 to 70 thousand meals every day, on demand, from a kitchen that's been compared to the size of a football field, all for roughly $50 million dollars.