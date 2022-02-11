Is This Why A Group Of Starbucks Employees Was Fired?

After firing seven workers from one of their Memphis locations that was trying to unionize, Starbucks is trying to convince the public that the unionization effort had nothing to do with it.

In a statement made to CNN Business, Reggie Borges, Starbucks' spokesperson, stressed that the firings occurred after the workers allowed reporters into their store after hours as they prepared to publicly launch their unionization plans. Worse, they led a tour through the back of the cafe, from which members of the public are apparently restricted. During this, they also "[left] an unlocked door unattended" and opened a safe. These constituted security violations warranted immediate termination but, apparently, had nothing to do with the fact that the purpose of the media visit was to draw the public's eye on the union drive.

Following the statement, Kylie Throckmorton spoke to Eater, claiming that the policy of not being allowed to be in the back of house while off the clock "had never been enforced before," and accusing Starbucks of "very much trying to nitpick and find anything they could to get rid of us." Other citations drawn up were not wearing a mask, even though Throckmorton said company policy allows for workers to remove their masks when not working and being in the store after hours. In each case, it seemed to Throckmorton that the policies only became important when a union drive was in effect.