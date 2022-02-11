Potato Milk Is The Internet's New Food Fad

When you feel like reaching for a latte or cappuccino and crave a new milk alternative, you have a ton of available options. According to GQ, anyone can grab some hemp milk, oat milk, coconut milk, or standbys like almond milk. While it seems like a huge variety of alternative milks have saturated the market in recent years, that hasn't stopped enterprising inventors from coming up with new ways to milk every food out there. Popsugar reports that you can now expect to see another dairy-free milk in your local supermarket in the near future.

Consumers across the U.K. and Sweden can now get their hands on potato milk, thanks to Dug, the leading commercial brand selling the drink. While Dug currently can't ship to America, that hasn't curbed the buzz surrounding this beverage. The brand claims that this milk alternative presents an environmentally sound alternative to traditional dairy, while having a very understated taste. Shoppers across America have to wait until the company can ship the product stateside, but in the meantime, milk lovers have already figured out a way to make this drink at home.