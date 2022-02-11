Aldi's Upcoming Donut Bars Have Dessert Lovers Excited

Whether it's a sweet popsicle, a corn dog, or a savory kebab, there just seems to be something extra fun about enjoying a snack on a stick. It's easily portable, doesn't make a mess, and keeps one hand free so you can still be productive while snacking with the other. It is such a great vehicle for transporting snacks from hand to mouth that one might be tempted to wonder: Why can't all our favorite snacks be skewered with a stick?

Well luckily, that very same question has apparently been present in some of the creative minds behind Sundae Shoppe snacks at Aldi, and it appears they just might have come up with a solution. The grocery store has just announced they will be releasing a decadent new dessert that is part donut, part ice cream bar, and all delicious. This sweet new frozen hybrid dessert on a stick is set to drop in stores the week of February 23, according to a recent post by the popular Instagram account Candy Hunting.