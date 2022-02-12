Sebastian Stan Revealed His Dream Foodie Trip On Hot Ones

Actor Sebastian Stan, who plays Anthony Mackie's righthand man with a metal left arm on "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier," said he'd like to be a part of a travel food show with his literal wingman, Mackie. Stan revealed this during a 2021 interview on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" after his co-star playfully scolded him for being a "hermit." Mackie said, "I want him all to myself all the time and he won't let me have him. I just want to go out and do stuff together. I want to go to restaurants together." He wanted to be besties that fish and just generally hang out.

Stan is apparently a fan of "Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy" because he told Clarkson, "I want to pitch Anthony and I doing what Stanley Tucci is doing on CNN right now through Italy." He suggested that it would involve exploring different eateries in Europe with Mackie and "giving back feedback." Mackie seemed to be on board with his friend's idea. Stan was reminded of that idea during a recent appearance on the popular show, "Hot Ones." While eating spicy wings (which presumably did not belong to Falcon), the actor revealed one of the places he would want to visit if the show ever happened (via YouTube).