The Sweet Way KitchenAid Is Celebrating Its 2022 Color Of The Year

KitchenAid has been in the market since 1919, known for selling a variety of kitchen tools that are meant to cater to home cooks as well as professionals in the food industry. "Food may feed to the body, but making feeds the soul. And that feeds us. It's why we make everything from cutlery, to coffee makers, to cooktops," the brand states in a description on its website.

The company is no stranger to collaborations and has previously teamed up with TV personality and co-founder of the Magnolia Network, Joanna Gaines, to offer "a special edition matte green version of the KitchenAid Artisan 10-Speed Stand Mixer" to fans in 2020 (via Real Homes). Colors are a crucial part of the company's marketing efforts and the team spends a long time working on a new color before it is officially launched. Jessica McConnell, a staff member who has been a part of the design team for years, told Delish in 2019, "We work on these things for so many years before they hit the market, so we're kind of like, 'Oh, yeah, right — that's launching now.'"

Per Food & Wine, KitchenAid has now officially announced its color of the year for 2022 and is also collaborating with Stan's Donuts for a sweet surprise.