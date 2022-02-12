CiCis' New Buffalo Chicken Appetizer Is Perfect For The Super Bowl
No Super Bowl party snack spread is complete without a big platter of saucy Buffalo chicken wings. However, with USA Today reporting a major absence of deals on the fan-favorite finger food at the grocery store, loading up on drums and flats during your pre-Super Bowl LVI grocery shop this weekend can make a big dent in your wallet, especially if you need to get enough to feed a large crowd. Outsourcing for wings doesn't look like it will be much better, as many restaurants have had to mark up their prices or cut down on the number of wings per order due to supply chain issues and inflation.
Still, with Buffalo chicken wings practically being the official food of the Super Bowl, you might be looking for a way to provide your party guests with some sort of dish that will deliver that same crave-able, tangy spice. Brand Eating reports that some football fans may be able to find the answer to such a conundrum at CiCis. The Texas-based Italian eatery has a new appetizer on its menu just in time for the biggest NFL game of the year, and without the steep price tag, making them a feasible addition to the snack table.
CiCis Buffalo Chicken Poppers are now available
Deal-loving foodies with an affinity for Italian cuisine know they can turn to CiCis to get their fix of pizza, pasta, and salad at a reasonable cost, and now, the chain has something special for its football-loving customers. Just days ahead of Super Bowl LVI, QSR Magazine reports that the eatery introduced Buffalo Chicken Poppers to its menu on February 7, and they are now available for both pick-up and delivery at locations nationwide. The finger food is the third installment of CiCis line of poppers, joining the Spicy Jalapeno and Zesty Pepperoni flavors that debuted in July of last year (via Chew boom).
This newest version of poppers consists of pizza dough stuffed with chicken, cheese, and buffalo sauce, which is then baked and coated in garlic butter. Customers will get twelve poppers and a side of buffalo sauce or ranch dressing with each order for the price of $3.99, although prices may vary by location. According to CiCis website, customers are eligible for free delivery on orders of $20 or more for Super Bowl weekend, and to sweeten the deal, you'll get a free order of cinnamon rolls if you spend $30 or more.