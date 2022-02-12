CiCis' New Buffalo Chicken Appetizer Is Perfect For The Super Bowl

No Super Bowl party snack spread is complete without a big platter of saucy Buffalo chicken wings. However, with USA Today reporting a major absence of deals on the fan-favorite finger food at the grocery store, loading up on drums and flats during your pre-Super Bowl LVI grocery shop this weekend can make a big dent in your wallet, especially if you need to get enough to feed a large crowd. Outsourcing for wings doesn't look like it will be much better, as many restaurants have had to mark up their prices or cut down on the number of wings per order due to supply chain issues and inflation.

Still, with Buffalo chicken wings practically being the official food of the Super Bowl, you might be looking for a way to provide your party guests with some sort of dish that will deliver that same crave-able, tangy spice. Brand Eating reports that some football fans may be able to find the answer to such a conundrum at CiCis. The Texas-based Italian eatery has a new appetizer on its menu just in time for the biggest NFL game of the year, and without the steep price tag, making them a feasible addition to the snack table.