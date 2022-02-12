Here's How To Get A Free Hot Honey Spicy Chicken Sandwich From Wendy's

Free food? Yes, please! Whether it's Costco samples or special offers on your preferred food delivery app, very few people will actually turn down free food.

As more restaurants and food services partner with the likes of DoorDash, GrubHub, and Uber Eats, it seems like there are more deals than ever before. With all the competition, it makes sense that half-priced appetizers, limited-time-only specials, and free delivery coupon codes keep popping up. Sites such as Thrillist keep a running log of such current deals, including from which restaurants and through which apps you can get them.

Wendy's, a partner with DoorDash since 2017, just launched some enticing offers for those ordering delivery (via Nation's Restaurant News). One of these is for a free Hot Honey Spicy Chicken Sandwich, Wendy's newest menu item. You might be able to score this sandwich, which Forbes deems "forward-leaning but not too niche," for free.