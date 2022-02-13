How NYC's Hell's Kitchen Neighborhood Is Trying To Woo Trader's Joe's

If you are in Hell's Kitchen and happen to have some downtime before your Valentine's Day plans, you might notice the neighborhood's attempt to woo the massive grocery chain Trader Joe's. "WE NEED A TRADER JOE'S IN HELL'S KITCHEN!" Erik Bottcher, Council Member of the 3rd district of the New York City Council, wrote in a post to his official Instagram page.

Bottcher decided to host a press conference with a Valentine's Day theme, asking the brand to be Hell's Kitchen's Valentine. Apparently, this will involve unfolding a massive card before Hell's Kitchen park at noon. As cheesy as that might sound, there does appear to be a genuine feeling behind the attempt. "I'm hoping this press conference on Monday shows Trader Joe's that there's a whole community out there, there are thousands of us out here that are in need of a Trader Joe's," Anne Davis, a resident and organizer of the Facebook group "We Need a Trader Joe's or Aldi in Hell's Kitchen," told W42ST.NYC.

While most of the small engagement Bottcher's post received consisted of one-word positive exclamations, one opinion came from a person who said that even though they do go to Trader Joe's on occasion, there are plenty of local food stores on Ninth Avenue. Unfortunately, some grocery stores may not survive 2022 due to inflation and supply chain issues.