Aldi Shoppers Can't Get Enough Of This Pickle-Flavored Popcorn

The recent Reddit thread attracted a ton of love for Aldi's dill pickle popcorn. Excited replies included, "YES! I opened the bag two days ago and it's almost gone, so perfectly balanced and delicious." Another added, "I buy two bags every time!! Also wayyy better than Trader Joe's!" Someone else chimed in with, "We bought a bag of it last week. I was expecting it to be gross. But I've eaten half the bag myself," while another jumped in to say, "This stuff is so delicious and I love it. The only downside is my boyfriend will not kiss me after I eat this." Some shoppers have also cautioned to stock up on the snack when you can find it, and one pointed out, "Fellow pickle head here, with a stockpile of eight bags in reserve."

This dill pickle popcorn phenomenon might sound outlandish, but serious snack fanatics have played with this flavor combo in the past. Food & Wine featured a recipe to make your own dill pickle popcorn at home by using a variety of herbs and seasonings, while Trader Joe's has also experimented with this popcorn flavor in the past (via Wide Open Eats). There must be something to it — like peanut butter and chocolate and hot dogs and ketchup, the next big thing may be this unique pairing.