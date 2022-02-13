Listeria Concerns Trigger Recall Of Over 20,000 Packages Of Shrimp

If you've been keeping track of the food recall news of late, you may have noticed (and perhaps with some delight), the fact that the volume of food recalls has decreased since the pandemic began. Although the volume of foodborne illnesses reported in the U.S. likewise decreased during 2020, experts cannot yet be certain whether or not these developments reflect significant, lasting improvements in food safety – versus the influence of other factors, according to NPR. For example, it is possible these stats could be attributable, at least to some extent, to there being less food manufactured overall, thanks to pandemic-related supply chain challenges.

So, for the moment, we will leave the hashing out of "causation" versus "correlation" to the economists and statisticians. But in the meantime, we suggest that you check your freezer for packages of Fisherman's Wharf frozen, cooked shrimp because over 20,000 packages are, in fact, subject to a recall issued this week by Southeastern Grocers, a company that owns various Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket, and Winn-Dixie supermarkets across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, and Mississippi. Apparently, the company has reason to be concerned that these packages (including the shrimp contained therein), may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, the bacteria that causes listeriosis, a foodborne illness that can be deadly in certain populations (via Marler Clark Law Firm: Food Poison Journal).