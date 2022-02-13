Twitter Has Mixed Feelings About The Botanist's 2022 Super Bowl Commercial

Twitter users appear to have mixed feelings about The Botanist using its Super Bowl spot to highlight a cause rather than to merely entertain. One user posted, "I can't believe a Gin Brand the size of the Botanist bought a Superbowl spot and then s*** the bed so badly with it." Another felt that the commercial "tried to do too much" by incorporating the social message into the ad. "No one is going to remember Isle of Islay #TheBotanist Gin, despite the #SaveTheRestaurants tag at the end. ... Should have shown one nice view of the bottle and repeated the name more."

On the other hand, other users appreciated the brand's acknowledgement of the pandemic's effect on the restaurant industry. One user tweeted at The Botanist, "Thank you for using your voice during your #SuperBowl ad to speak up for us all. #SaveRestaurants #FundTheRest." Another said, "The Botanist gin – choosing a cause is often a good angle. It wasn't super entertaining, but it's good point." The Botanist may not have won over every viewer during the night, but it certainly seems to have drawn some attention to the still-real plight of hospitality workers and business owners in the age of COVID-19.