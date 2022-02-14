What Chef Brandon Jew Wants More People To Understand About Chinese Cooking - Exclusive

While there were some Chinese immigrants living in America before the middle of the 19th century, it was, according to PBS, not until the 1850 that immigration from China began in large numbers. Although eager to work hard and create better lives for themselves and their families, many of these newly minted Americans were hardly welcomed into the fold. According to AsAmNews, most were relegated to working in laundries or restaurants, especially with Congress passing the ruthless "Chinese Exclusion Act" in 1882, a law officially denying full citizenship and rights to most Chinese immigrants.

The result? There was even more work to be done, and as a silver lining, Chinese cooking flourished in America. Eventually, Americans began to take notice, and through the foods being cooked in Chinese neighborhoods, the cultures could come together. During a recent exclusive Mashed interview, chef Brandon Jew said, "I think having cultures be able to share at the table and to experience flavors together, that's really to me some of the beauty of America, and Chinese American cuisine. Really the appreciation of other cultures and using food and beverage as a way to connect and get to know each other better. That's really the way Chinatown was able to break a lot of stereotypes and break a lot of racism in a genius way of kind of crafting the food and the beverage to have people come to the neighborhood."

Over the years, though, the foods Americans came to think of as quintessentially "Chinese" drifted further and further from authentic Chinese cooking – which is OK, in its way, according to Jew, because cuisine is always evolving.