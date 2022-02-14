Here's What Sarah Jessica Parker Ate For The Super Bowl

Carrie Bradshaw probably would have spent Super Bowl Sunday at a New York Fashion Week runway show, but Sarah Jessica Parker enjoyed the football holiday in front of the TV to cheer on her hometown team, the Cincinnati Bengals. Of course, it wouldn't be a SJP watch party without a hodgepodge of the actress' favorite snacks from Cincinnati. Prior to the big game, the Ohio native shared her Super Bowl spread on Instagram. It included Skyline's signature chili, oyster crackers, and hot sauce. For dessert, the "And Just Like That" star had a full roster of Graeter's ice cream flavors: mocha chocolate chip, mint chocolate chip, black raspberry chocolate chip (the store-bought ice cream Bobby Flay swears by), and Boldly Bearcat, named after the University of Cincinnati Bearcats.

"And just like that I'm back on Lafayette Circle. Been looking forward to this for days. 3 Way. X, SJ," she captioned the post. Fans of both football and "Sex and the City" rushed to the comments section to share their favorite Graeter's flavors and love for SJP's "totally Cincinnati" spread. So, what exactly was she making with all of those ingredients?