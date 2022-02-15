Subway Just Brought Back This Fan-Favorite Sandwich, But With A Twist
If you forgot to get lunch meat at the grocery store this weekend, don't sweat it — the sandwich fairies at Subway are looking out for you. According to Chew Boom, the Subway Club is officially back and better than ever with a brand new ingredient. Longtime Subway customers will recall the original Subway Club as the classic ham and turkey combo, piled high with veggies on soft, fluffy bread. The Subway Club 2.0 has some major changes in store, including the addition of Choice Angus Roast Beef. Per the outlet, the new club sandwich will be on Subway's Hearty Multigrain Bread and come with 3 meats: oven-roasted turkey, Black Forest Ham, and Choice Angus Roast Beef. Per usual, the sandwich also comes with preselected veggies like lettuce, spinach, tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, and red onions.
Given Subway's customizable menu, customers will more than likely be able to alter the veggies (and perhaps sauces) on the Subway Club. However, this option is not listed in the sandwich description, so be sure to kindly ask the store's sandwich maker before you dive right in. Chew Boom also shared a promo code for 15% off any footlong, which can only be used on the Subway app or online. The promo code is "15OFF," all capital letters, and is valid through March 27, 2022.
It's been a long journey for roast beef lovers
The Subway Club upgrade comes almost 2 years after Subway made the shocking announcement that it would be discontinuing roast beef sandwiches. The news came in the summer of 2020, the same time the footlong sandwich chain also said it would be getting rid of rotisserie chicken sandwiches, according to Eat This, Not That!
The absence of roast beef and rotisserie chicken lasted just under a year. Due to an outcry of disappointed and angry customers, Subway promised a return of both meats, one of which took much longer to return than the other. Roast beef didn't make its official grand re-entrance until November 2021 — a whole year and a half after Subway first nixed it from the menu. However, Subway made it well worth the wait, and introduced the "new-and-improved" protein as "premium oven-roasted Choice Angus Beef." Subway describes Choice Angus Beef as "more tender and flavorful than regular roast beef." Just a few months later, roast beef made its Subway Club debut. It's been a long journey for roast beef lovers, but the protein is finally back.