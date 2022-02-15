Subway Just Brought Back This Fan-Favorite Sandwich, But With A Twist

If you forgot to get lunch meat at the grocery store this weekend, don't sweat it — the sandwich fairies at Subway are looking out for you. According to Chew Boom, the Subway Club is officially back and better than ever with a brand new ingredient. Longtime Subway customers will recall the original Subway Club as the classic ham and turkey combo, piled high with veggies on soft, fluffy bread. The Subway Club 2.0 has some major changes in store, including the addition of Choice Angus Roast Beef. Per the outlet, the new club sandwich will be on Subway's Hearty Multigrain Bread and come with 3 meats: oven-roasted turkey, Black Forest Ham, and Choice Angus Roast Beef. Per usual, the sandwich also comes with preselected veggies like lettuce, spinach, tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, and red onions.

Given Subway's customizable menu, customers will more than likely be able to alter the veggies (and perhaps sauces) on the Subway Club. However, this option is not listed in the sandwich description, so be sure to kindly ask the store's sandwich maker before you dive right in. Chew Boom also shared a promo code for 15% off any footlong, which can only be used on the Subway app or online. The promo code is "15OFF," all capital letters, and is valid through March 27, 2022.