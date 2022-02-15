Jack In The Box Has Good News For Fans Of Its Sourdough Patty Melt

Fast-food restaurants are constantly introducing new and exciting dishes to their menus, though it can be risky to ditch your standard order in favor of giving them a try. That new burger or chicken sandwich could end up being downright awful, leaving your stomach unsatisfied and your wallet out five bucks. Even worse, it could be absolutely delicious, meaning that when its limited-time run on the menu comes to an end, you'll be left sad, shocked, and confused as you turn back to the former go-to meal that you'd thought you'd left behind.

Giving those limited-time fast-food menu offerings a try can be an emotional roller coaster. But as they say, "'tis better to have loved and lost than never to have loved at all."

However, if rom-coms have taught us anything, it's that love will always find a way. And if Jack in the Box's Sourdough Patty Melt is your one true fast-food love, your story is all but over. According to Brand Eating, the sandwich consisting of a grilled beef patty, Swiss and American-style cheese, grilled onions, and mayo in between two toasted sourdough buns is back on the menu at participating Jack in the Box locations, giving you the opportunity to rekindle your tastebuds' romance with the meal.