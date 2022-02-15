Jack In The Box Has Good News For Fans Of Its Sourdough Patty Melt
Fast-food restaurants are constantly introducing new and exciting dishes to their menus, though it can be risky to ditch your standard order in favor of giving them a try. That new burger or chicken sandwich could end up being downright awful, leaving your stomach unsatisfied and your wallet out five bucks. Even worse, it could be absolutely delicious, meaning that when its limited-time run on the menu comes to an end, you'll be left sad, shocked, and confused as you turn back to the former go-to meal that you'd thought you'd left behind.
Giving those limited-time fast-food menu offerings a try can be an emotional roller coaster. But as they say, "'tis better to have loved and lost than never to have loved at all."
However, if rom-coms have taught us anything, it's that love will always find a way. And if Jack in the Box's Sourdough Patty Melt is your one true fast-food love, your story is all but over. According to Brand Eating, the sandwich consisting of a grilled beef patty, Swiss and American-style cheese, grilled onions, and mayo in between two toasted sourdough buns is back on the menu at participating Jack in the Box locations, giving you the opportunity to rekindle your tastebuds' romance with the meal.
Jack in the Box has a new sandwich for patty melt fanatics
After initially capturing the hearts of fans in 2019, Jack in the Box's Sourdough Patty Melt is back to romance fans once again. And this time, it's brought a friend. Accompanying the original sandwich that last appeared on the menu in 2020 is the Bacon Double Patty Melt, which Brand Eating reports comes with a double stack of beef patties, hickory-smoked bacon, grilled onions, mayo, and extra cheese on toasted sourdough buns. The monstrous handheld will be available a la carte for $6.49 or as a combo meal with a drink and fries for $6.99. Meanwhile, the chain's classic patty melt will be offered at $4.29 on its own or $4.99 as a combo meal, though prices for both may vary by location.
Patty melt lovers have already fallen for Jack in the Box's classic take on the sandwich during its previous stints, one of which earned it a respectable B-minus rating from Houston Chronicle. As for the Bacon Double Patty Melt, the ruling is still out on whether or not it's worth the risk of replacing your go-to Jack in the Box order. (One Redditor's claim that the fast-food chain "always nails the sourdough burgers" may serve as a convincing argument.) However, keep in mind that you may not want to let yourself fall in too deep with either of Jack in the Box's Sourdough Patty Melt sandwiches, as they'll only be around for a limited time.