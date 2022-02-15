Bud Light Is Celebrating The Rams' Super Bowl Win With Customized Bottles

At the Super Bowl LVI on February 13, the Los Angeles Rams were able to claim victory over the Cincinnati Bengals with a final score of 23 to 20, per The New York Times. And the win resulted in some very unique memorabilia. The NFL Shop has a ton of jerseys and commemorative helmets sporting the Rams' mascot, and some brands have also joined in on the celebration. Bud Light sold cans of beer emblazoned with the Rams' logo prior to the Super Bowl as a way to show off team spirit, per Saucey.

Now, the beer brand plans to take its team support to the next level. According to Foodbeast, Bud Light plans to offer signature, limited-edition cans of beer that advertise the Rams as the latest Super Bowl champions. The cans, which hit stores on April 4, feature the Roman numerals of the 2022 Super Bowl alongside the Rams' emblem. And while it might look like Budweiser is playing favorites, the beer company has always had a soft spot for this football team.